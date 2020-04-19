Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 1,503,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXTN. Evercore ISI downgraded Exterran to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 167,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. Exterran has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $142.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Seaver acquired 15,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $77,683.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,286.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $1,863,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exterran by 101.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

