Extremely Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Trufin (LON:TRU) Stock Price

Media stories about Trufin (LON:TRU) have been trending extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trufin earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TRU remained flat at $GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,504. Trufin has a 1 year low of GBX 15.03 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 97.50 ($1.28). The firm has a market cap of $16.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.78.

Trufin PLC provides financing services for manufacturers and dealers primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also offers early payment systems to the public and private sectors; and working capital finance and technology solutions to SMEs. In addition, it provides unsecured consumer finance through a digital peer-to-peer platform.

