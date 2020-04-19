Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.