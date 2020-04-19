Factom (FCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $319,971.00

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Factom coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00024986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Factom has a market cap of $16.22 million and approximately $319,971.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Factom has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Factom alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.02772040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00225362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00050570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,042,801 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Factom is factom.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Upbit, Cryptopia, BCEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.