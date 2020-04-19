FansTime Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $281,297.73 and approximately $161,673.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Gate.io, FCoin and Bit-Z. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.02756159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinMex, HADAX, Gate.io, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

