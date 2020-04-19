Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.41). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.55 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 154.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 36,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,329,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 4,207,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.14. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

