Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 32,883,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 21.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Farfetch stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 4,207,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.55 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Farfetch by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 16.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

