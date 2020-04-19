Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,669 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,293 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 243,561 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 107,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $38.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

