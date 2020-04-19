Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $45.25 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

