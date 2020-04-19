Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 26,319 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 2,631,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $63,425,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,270.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. Science Applications International Corp has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

