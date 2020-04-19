FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

FARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ FARO traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $794.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 926,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 925,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,580,000 after purchasing an additional 252,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 172,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

