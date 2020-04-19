FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Update

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 592,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 712,900 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

FARO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $794.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

