Feathercoin Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $1,247.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 274,912,120 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, QBTC, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.