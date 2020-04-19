FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FedEx earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the shipping service provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted FedEx’s analysis:

Shares of FDX opened at $124.85 on Friday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -89.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.35.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

