Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.40.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.34. The company had a trading volume of 484,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.68. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $180.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.83.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.2351 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

