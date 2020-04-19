Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 7,969,500 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at about $6,697,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,253,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FOE stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 710,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $722.90 million, a PE ratio of 137.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.99. Ferro has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $18.58.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.42 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

