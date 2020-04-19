Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.0153 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, BiKi, BitMax and HitBTC. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and $3.28 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.58 or 0.04441245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009742 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003288 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,486,045 tokens. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Korbit, BiKi, Bittrex, IDEX, Dcoin, Hotbit, Coinall, Bitrabbit, Coinsuper, MXC, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, BitMax, BitAsset and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

