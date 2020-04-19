Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Given News Impact Score of 2.13

Press coverage about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a media sentiment score of 2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ analysis:

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

FCAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

FCAU opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.