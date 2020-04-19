Fintab Price Down 36.6% Over Last 7 Days (FNTB)

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Fintab has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One Fintab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Fintab has a market cap of $2,423.08 and $1.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.34 or 0.02798414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00227970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00057676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fintab Profile

Fintab was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab. The official website for Fintab is fintab.io/ico. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fintab is steemit.com/@fintab.

Buying and Selling Fintab

Fintab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fintab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fintab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

