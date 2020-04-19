FintruX Network Price Tops $0.0091 on Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $861,189.78 and approximately $120.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.02772040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00225362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00050570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.