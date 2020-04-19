Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $57,253.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00076454 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00424079 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001050 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013904 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 205.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00031113 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004455 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.