First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 25,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 48.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.15. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

