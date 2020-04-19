First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,254 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $139.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

