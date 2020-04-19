First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 6,786 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $169.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.26. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

