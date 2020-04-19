First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 193,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after buying an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after buying an additional 30,516 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Baxter International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAX. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.68. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

