First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 687 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.44.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,530 shares of company stock worth $23,990,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $203.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

