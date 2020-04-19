First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.48 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,072 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 100.9% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 59,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 63.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 305,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after buying an additional 118,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 62,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

NYSE VLO opened at $51.76 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

