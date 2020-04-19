First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.16 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.