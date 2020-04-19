First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,137,000 after purchasing an additional 743,907 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.48 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.