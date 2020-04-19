First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Given $22.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. First Guaranty Bancshares’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FGBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 12.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.62. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.