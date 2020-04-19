First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375,452 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.59% of First Hawaiian worth $97,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.53.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

