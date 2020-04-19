First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.48. 199,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,903. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

