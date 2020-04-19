First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cormark cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,817,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 519,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,673,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

