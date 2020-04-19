First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 739,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 603,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 43.3% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 60,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $13.55 on Friday. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $105.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised First Western Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

