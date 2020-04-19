FirstCoin Market Cap Hits $78,200.42 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $78,200.42 and approximately $6.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033852 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00046939 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000684 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,218.42 or 1.00629322 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000918 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00063600 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000113 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.