Flowchain (FLC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $231,146.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00029997 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.04470062 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014057 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009714 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

FLC is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.