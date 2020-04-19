FNB Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.78 or 0.02765917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00226467 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,365,568,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

