FOAM Hits Market Cap of $4.19 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a market cap of $4.19 million and $8,682.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.36 or 0.02765015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00225415 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00057020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,396,364 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

