Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a daily sentiment score of -3.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Ford Motor’s ranking:

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. DZ Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

NYSE F opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 256.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

