Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Down 25.2% in March

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 3,073,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of FOX traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 1,085,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,079. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. FOX has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FOX by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,221,000 after buying an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of FOX by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $4,199,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

