Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

FMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. 256,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

