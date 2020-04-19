Friendz Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,855.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. Friendz has a market cap of $596,836.12 and $66,855.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, BitMart and DragonEX. During the last week, Friendz has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02779422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00225502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,398,751 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DragonEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.