Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 296,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Silk Road Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 111,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,557 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

SILK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $643,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,850.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $950,686.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,293.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,272.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 82.73% and a negative return on equity of 165.90%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.