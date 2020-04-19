Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,521 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 114,741 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.33% of WSFS Financial worth $16,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,279,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,717,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,542,000 after buying an additional 546,688 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $6,040,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,667,000 after buying an additional 119,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,587,000 after buying an additional 115,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSFS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

