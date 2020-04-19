Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 325.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,561 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Teradyne worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 66.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 38.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $81.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.