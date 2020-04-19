Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 20,466 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Albemarle worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

NYSE:ALB opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.79. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

