Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 535,330 Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,649,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,330 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 5.03% of Benefitfocus worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,083,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 805,543 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 902,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 72,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 303,913 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Benefitfocus Inc has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $327.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

In other Benefitfocus news, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $26,446.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $56,186.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

