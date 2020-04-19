Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,744,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 357,967 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 7.37% of Modine Manufacturing worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 101.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 87,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOD opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $190.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.13. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $16.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

