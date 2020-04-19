Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,676 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.43% of TiVo worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TiVo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TiVo by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 100,234 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TiVo by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 187,538 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in TiVo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TiVo by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TiVo alerts:

Shares of TIVO stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $846.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. TiVo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TIVO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.