Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,114 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.95% of Kontoor Brands worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,558,000 after buying an additional 6,869,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after buying an additional 200,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 537,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after buying an additional 430,435 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

